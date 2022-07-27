Transfer of reserved category employees | Dwivedi to head 6-member committee

As per GAD order, sanction has been accorded to the constitution of a Committee to examine various aspects of transfer policy for reserved category employees. The committee will comprise the Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department as its chairman while Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Commissioner/Secretary to the Government Social Welfare Department; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Secretary to the Government ARI & Trainings Department and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs will be its members.

“The Committee shall examine all transfer related issues of these employees and policy thereof, besides other resultant aspects of cadre management and shall submit its report to the government in a time bound manner,” read GAD order.