TRANSFORMING J&K|‘Saubhagya lightens up over 3.5 lakh homes of rural poor in J&K’

J&K is faced with many natural barriers like mountainous terrains and tough topography of the region thus providing energy access in these hard locations was a distant dream just a couple of years ago.

For the first time, after 73 years of independence village, Saddal of Udhampur district, and the Ganouri-Tanta village of Doda district saw the light of an electric bulb ending decades of darkness from the lives of villagers.

Remote villages in the Kellar area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district had only heard of electricity but the Saubhagya scheme lightened up their lives when they witnessed electricity in their homes.