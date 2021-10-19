“In supersession of the government Order No. 862-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated September 8, 2021, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Fact Finding Committee to look into the facts and circumstances behind change of construction work of flats from 1BHK to 2BHK for transit accommodation of Kashmiri migrants at Vessu, district Kulgam and Sheikhpora, district Budgam,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The 3-member panel will comprise the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance department as chairman; Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and the Director Finance, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as its members.