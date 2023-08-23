Transport Welfare Association delegation calls on Lt Governor

The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor about various issues and demands pertaining to smooth operations of public transport and welfare of transporter community. S Ajit Singh requested the Lt Governor for immediate suspension of Toll Tax collection at Sarore toll plaza in larger public interest till the restoration of Jammu-Kathua National Highway is completed.

They also apprised the Lt Governor on the problems being faced by the transporters and general public due to the damage caused to two vital bridges on Jammu-Kathua National Highway owing to incessant rains.