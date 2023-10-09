Trekking expedition culminates in Ramban

The expedition covered the picturesque valleys in Banihal and Ukhral tehsils, including Pogul, Neel, Thandichaon, Neel Top, Sargali, Ijantraj Top, and Hansraj Top. The event highlighted the rich culture and heritage of the remote region as well as unexplored trekking trails, youth empowerment, women empowerment, being local for vocal, self-employment and adventure tourism.

The expedition was supported by civilian dignitaries, opinion makers, locals, educational staff, sarpanches and other prominent members of the community.