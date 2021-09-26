TRF militant held with pistol near Jammu Railway Station

Quoting a police spokesman, news agency KNO reported that SOG Jammu laid special checkpoints at different locations of Jammu city on basis of credible inputs about the movement of Kashmir based militant to Jammu.

During checking near railway station Jammu, one scooty driver dropped a pillion at some distance about 50-60 metres behind a naka point and fled away, the spokesman said.

He said that the pillion rider started moving fast towards a nearby-lane and was carrying a blue/black bag on his back.

On this suspicious movement, police party chased him and he was overpowered at some distance, added the spokesman.

The arrested TRF militant has been identified as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf alias Raja alias Sultan, a resident of Gadapora, Shopian.

During search, one pistol loaded with seven cartridges was recovered from his possession, police said.

It further said that upon sustained questioning on the spot by officers/officials of SOG Jammu, the militant disclosed that he had come to Jammu for a "specific task", which was not yet conveyed to him by his handlers.

He had come to Jammu on directions of handler Ahmed Khalid @ Hamza@Haqparast from Pakistan administered Jammu and Kashmir, an active handler of TRF outfit, police said.

He was also in touch with valley based handlers and with the handlers sitting across, through telegram and signal app, it added.

Police said the questioning of the arrested militant is going on and a hunt has been launched to nab two of his associates who provided support to him for reconnaissance. It is also believed that links of Jammu based handlers/OGWs will also come to the fore.

In this regard, a case under FIR number 315/21 under section 20,23,38,39 UAP Act 7/25Arms Act stands registered in Police Station Bahu Fort (Trikuta Nagar). Further investigation of the case is going on.