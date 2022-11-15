Tribal woman dies while saving minor sons after landslide flattens mud house in J&K's Bhaderwah

He said the mud house of Ved Kumar (42) belonging to Gaddi tribe came under the landslide around 7.30 am trapping his wife Kirna Devi (38) and his two sons Michle Sing (15) and Nixon Jaryal (10).

A rescued operation was launched with the help of local villagers, troops of 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police personnel.

"After two hours of hectic efforts, the woman and her two sons were evacuated to a hospital where doctors declared Kirna Devi dead,” Chowdhary said, adding that the two boys escaped with minor bruises.