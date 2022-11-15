Tribal woman dies while saving minor sons after landslide flattens mud house in J&K's Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Nov 15: A 38-year-old tribal woman was killed while her two minor sons suffered minor injuries on Tuesday morning after landslide triggered by rains hit their mud house in the Sartingal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah, officials said.
Additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Bhaderwah, Dilmir Chowdhary said that the incident happened at Butla village of Sartingal Panchayat, some 10 Km from Bhaderwah town of the hilly district.
He said the mud house of Ved Kumar (42) belonging to Gaddi tribe came under the landslide around 7.30 am trapping his wife Kirna Devi (38) and his two sons Michle Sing (15) and Nixon Jaryal (10).
A rescued operation was launched with the help of local villagers, troops of 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police personnel.
"After two hours of hectic efforts, the woman and her two sons were evacuated to a hospital where doctors declared Kirna Devi dead,” Chowdhary said, adding that the two boys escaped with minor bruises.
Michle Singh, the elder son of the deceased, said their mother came under heavy debris while saving his younger brother, Nixon, who was in sleep.
"My mother pushed me and my sleeping brother to the outer room as roof above us suddenly started coming down, although she managed to push us but till then all the roof came down on her," said Michle Singh (15).
Meanwhile, the ADC said that an amount of Rs 25,000 has been immidiately released by DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan for the family under disaster management.
Army is also installing a tented accommodation for the family beside a local NGO Ababeel has provided blankets, eatables and utensils.
Rains lashed large swathes of Jammu and Kashmir, including Doda on Monday.