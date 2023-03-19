Tributes paid to Shiv Charan Gupta on his death anniversary

Speakers recalled the services of Lala Shiv Charan Gupta rendered to the people of Udhampur and threw light on his life history and he was one of the founding members of the Praja Parishad Party. “The efforts of Lala Shiv Charan Gupta towards the legitimate rights of the people of J&K not only lead to him being jailed twice by the Sheikh regime during Praja Parishad agitation but there was also a ‘shoot at sight’ order in place against him by the authorities. This turbulence of this phase was evident from the fact that Lala ji had no option but to reside in hiding, away from family for months at a time. Despite all odds and by virtue of his relentless will power and courage of conviction, he was elected to the State Assembly for the first time in the year 1962 on the mandate of Praja Parishad. He was also elected MLA in 1967 and 1977 on the mandate of Jana Sangha and as an Independent respectively. Subsequently, in the year, 1996, Lala Shiv Charan won on the mandate of BJP and was leader of Opposition in the State assembly,” the press note said.