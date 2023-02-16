Truck driver dies, another injured in separate accidents in Ramban

Ramban, Feb 16: A truck driver died after his vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Panthyal in Ramban district late Wednesday night, officials said here.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the truck loaded with fresh vegetables rolled down into a deep gorge last night near Panthyal.
He said driver identified as Shamsher singh son of Gurdev Singh of Punjab died on the spot.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident a driver was critically injured after his vehicle rolled down into a gorge near Chamalwas area of Ramban.
Driver identified as Saqib Rashid son of Abdul Rashid Itoo of Banihal was shifted to SDH Banihal for treatment.