Driver killed, two injured after rolling boulders hit vehicles on highway in Ramban

Ramban, Jan 25: A truck driver died and two persons were injured after boulders rolled down on their vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Magarkot, Ramban blocking the highway.
SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said that the stones hit a tanker and a truck in the wee hours.
"Boulders rolled down on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) at Magarkot in Ramban district, hit a tanker and truck. On spot death of truck driver, few injured, " she said in a tweet.
The deceased has been identified as Muneeb Tak, a resident of Supat Kulgam. She also identified the two persons who were injured as- Gopal, a resident of Peera Ramban and Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Batote Ramban. "(Injured) shifted to hospital. Rescue operation on. NH blocked," she said.