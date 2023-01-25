Jammu

Driver killed, two injured after rolling boulders hit vehicles on highway in Ramban

Boulders rolled down on Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Magarkot
GK Web Desk

Ramban, Jan 25: A truck driver died and two persons were injured after boulders rolled down on their vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Magarkot, Ramban blocking the highway. 

SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said that the stones hit a tanker and a truck in the wee hours. 

"Boulders rolled down on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) at Magarkot in Ramban district, hit a tanker and truck. On spot death of truck driver, few injured, " she said in a tweet.

The deceased has been identified as Muneeb Tak, a resident of Supat Kulgam.  She also identified the two persons who were injured as- Gopal, a resident of Peera Ramban and Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Batote Ramban.  "(Injured) shifted to hospital. Rescue operation on. NH blocked," she said. 

