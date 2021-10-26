Two daughters of CJM Reasi killed in Chandigarh road accident
Srinagar, Oct 26: Two daughters of CJM Reasi, Syed Adnan, died in a road accident in Chandigarh last night, reports said Tuesday.
The deceased, as per the family sources, have been identified as Zava Adnan (elder daughter) and Aqsa Adnan.
As per the family sources, Zava was travelling to Chandigarh to appear in the entrance test for MBBS in Bangladesh. She was accompanied by her younger sister Aqsa Adnan and they were travelling in a vehicle along with other girls, the family sources said.
When they were heading for Chandigarh, they said, the vehicle driver lost control and it met a tragic road mishap on the highway somewhere near Chandigarh.
“Both the girls died in the road mishap, and several other girls accompanying them were injured,” the family sources added.
They said that Aqsa Adnan – younger daughter of CJM Reasi – was pursuing Law in Melbourne (Australia).
“The bodies have been handed over to the family members after legal formalities. They are being brought to Poonch for burial this evening in Poonch,” said the family sources.
They said that the family actually belongs to Surankote’s Fazalabad area. However, they have settled in Poonch District.
National Conference Working President and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condoled the demise.
People's Conference leader and former MLA Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat while condoling the demise, prayed for peace to the departed souls.
With inputs from Ishrat Butt in Poonch