Two daughters of CJM Reasi killed in Chandigarh road accident

When they were heading for Chandigarh, they said, the vehicle driver lost control and it met a tragic road mishap on the highway somewhere near Chandigarh.

“Both the girls died in the road mishap, and several other girls accompanying them were injured,” the family sources added.

They said that Aqsa Adnan – younger daughter of CJM Reasi – was pursuing Law in Melbourne (Australia).

“The bodies have been handed over to the family members after legal formalities. They are being brought to Poonch for burial this evening in Poonch,” said the family sources.

They said that the family actually belongs to Surankote’s Fazalabad area. However, they have settled in Poonch District.