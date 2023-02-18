Two dead, 19 injured after bus carrying devotees plunges into gorge in J&K’s Reasi

Rajouri, Feb 18: Two devotees died and nineteen others were injured after a bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
An official said that a bus carrying devotees left Argi village of Rajouri for Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district when it plunged into a gorge near Teryath town in Reasi district.
He said that the driver lost control over the bus following which it plunged into a gorge, leaving two devotees dead and 19 others injured.
He said a rescue and relief operation is going on and all the injured have been brought to Teryath Primary Health Center.