Two dead, another injured in truck-car collision inside Chenani-Nashri Tunnel

As per a police statement, the car bearing number JK09 5295 on way to Jammu from Srinagar collided with the truck bearing registration number HR 38 AA 3671 traveling from Udhampur towards Ramban around 600 meters into the tunnel from Chenani.

In the accident, Ghulam Mohammad Ganai, son of Abdul Ahad Ganai, whose residence was not immediately known, and Gulzar Ahmad Lone, son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone of Watred Khansahib in central Kashmir's Budgam district died, police said.

A third person identified as Showket Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat of Yangora area of Ganderbal, suffered injuries in the accident, added police.

It is being speculated that overspeeding by the car driver might have led to the accident. Locals said that the lack of speed breakers at key spots including inside the tunnel.