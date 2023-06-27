Jammu
Two dead in car accident on national highway in J&K's Ramban
The two have been identified as Mohammad Afzal, 32, and Mohammad Azmat, 55.
Srinagar, June 27: Two persons died in a car accident near Banihal in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday, officials said. They said that the vehicle rolled down the road near Rampaari Chambalwas leading to on spot death of one person while two more persons were seriously injured.
"One among the injured succumbed on way to hospital, " they said.
SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma confirmed the incident. "Unfortunately two passengers have expired," she said in a tweet. She identified the deceased as Mohammad Afzal, 32, and Mohammad Azmat, 55.