Two dead, six injured as landslide hits construction site in Udhampur

Udhampur, Jul 18: At least two labourers were killed and six others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed due to landslide on hill side area in Kallar area of Udhampur district on Sunday, an official said.

Quoting an official news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the work was going on at the under construction building near Kallar when the structure was hit by the landslide.

He said soon after the incident was reported, a rescue operation was launched at the site by Police and SDRF leading to recovery of six labourers in injured condition and two were missing in the debris.