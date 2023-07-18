Two dead, six injured as landslide hits construction site in Udhampur

Udhampur, Jul 18: At least two labourers were killed and six others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed due to landslide on hill side area in Kallar area of Udhampur district on Sunday, an official said.
Quoting an official news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the work was going on at the under construction building near Kallar when the structure was hit by the landslide.
He said soon after the incident was reported, a rescue operation was launched at the site by Police and SDRF leading to recovery of six labourers in injured condition and two were missing in the debris.
“Later the missing were recovered, but both the laborers buried in the debris have been declared brought dead in the district hospital,” he said.
The deceased have been identified as Anirudh Kumar son of Nand Kishore from Madhya Pradesh and Rakesh Kumar son of Naseeb Chad from Ramnagar, Udhampur, while injured have been identified as Devi Din Kushwah from Udhamupur, Shoket Ali from Dandyal, Druvish Sharma from Saillan Talab, Master Mian from Bihar, Shamiya from Jojara Talab and Thakur Dass from Madhya Pradesh.
The injured persons are being treated at district hospital Udhampur, official said.
Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Joginder Singh Jasrotia visited the spot and said that they will investigate the matter properly under which circumstances the incident took place.