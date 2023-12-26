Two earthquakes jolt J&K and Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 26: Two moderate-intensity earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday morning, officials said.

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Leh area of Ladakh region on Tuesday wee hours, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the location of the earthquake was Leh while the depth was 5 km. ” Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh” National Center for Seismology informed in a post on X.

However, there were no reports of any damage caused by the earthquake in the area.

NCS further informed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the NCS, the Kishtwar earthquake occurred at around 1.10 am at a depth of 5 km.

Last week, several quakes were felt in the region, leading to heightened anxiety among the residents.