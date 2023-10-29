Two held for damaging glass windows of mosque in Kathua: police

Srinagar, Oct 29: Police have arrested two persons for damaging the glass windows of a mosque in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Kathua Police arrested 02 persons who entered Masjid Golden Gate Lakhanpur & broken the glass windows & threw the Battery along with Inverter installed inside to the Court Yard for which a case has already been registered at P/S Lakhanpur,” said a police spokesman on X (formerly Twitter).
He said the arrests followed a written complaint lodged by the mosque’s imam Abdul Latief at Lakhanpur police station.
Further investigation is underway, the spokesman added, assuring that strict action will be taken against miscreants who try to disturb communal harmony and peace in the district.
A CCTV footage of the incident emerged which showed a man attacking the mosque with stones and damaging its windows and doors.