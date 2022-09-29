Two injured in twin blasts in J&K's Udhampur

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said a mysterious explosion took place in a parked bus at 10:30 PM Wednesday night near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in Udhampur in which two persons sustained minor injuries.

“I am hurt my head with minor injuries. I was sleeping in the matador when the explosion took place in Basantgarh-Ramnagar route near the petrol pump, Udhampur. I saw damaged pieces of windows and blood on my face. Then petrol pump employees rescued me from the mini-bus. I was shifted to the district hospital Udhampur in a police vehicle,” said Vijay Kumar, injured driver of the mini-bus.