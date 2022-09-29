Two injured in twin blasts in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, Sept 28: Two persons have been injured in twin mysterious explosions within eight hours at Domail Chowk and bus stand Udhampur in Jammu division, police said on Thursday.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said a mysterious explosion took place in a parked bus at 10:30 PM Wednesday night near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in Udhampur in which two persons sustained minor injuries.
“I am hurt my head with minor injuries. I was sleeping in the matador when the explosion took place in Basantgarh-Ramnagar route near the petrol pump, Udhampur. I saw damaged pieces of windows and blood on my face. Then petrol pump employees rescued me from the mini-bus. I was shifted to the district hospital Udhampur in a police vehicle,” said Vijay Kumar, injured driver of the mini-bus.
The second mysterious took place in a bus (JK14C3636) of Udhampur-Ramnagar route around 6 AM at Udhampur old bus stand leaving the passenger vehicle damaged very badly during early morning hours today.
ADGP Jammu said that a probe has been launched into the matter.
Following the explosion, the security forces have increased vigil with the checking of vehicles even as security installations have been alerted.
DIG Udhampur and SSP Udhampur with police force have also rushed to the spot with other security agencies and further investigation into the matter has been started.
Speaking to local media in Udhampur, driver of the bus namely Surjeet Singh said “I had parked the bus at the bus stand at 5:30 PM yesterday and then left with the conductor. No one was on the bus. The passenger leaves for Ramnagar and then returns to Udhampur during afternoon hours. We do not know what has happened.”