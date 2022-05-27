Two JKAS officers transferred

Srinagar, May 27: The J&K government Friday ordered transfer of two JKAS officers in the civil administration.
According to an order issued by the GAD, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.
Garbi Rashid, Collector, Land Acquisition, Northern Railways, Udhampur/Reasi, holding additional charge of Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.