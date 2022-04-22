Two militants, CISF ASI killed, several security personnel injured in Sunjwan encounter

Srinagar, April 22: Two militants and a CISF sub inspector were killed and four security personnel injured in an encounter between the militants and security forces in Jalalabad area of Sunjwan in Jammu district on Friday, police said.
"Two #terrorists killed in the encounter at #Sunjwan #Jammmu. 2 JKP personnel and 3 CISF personnel injured out of which one attained #Martyrdom. The killed terrorists were a part of the suicide squad, " ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said in a statement.
Singh said that they had laid a cordon of the area during night hours following a tip off about the presence of militants there he said were "planning to do something”.
The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district.
Authorities suspended classes in all private and government schools in the vicinity and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure besides suspending the mobile internet services, the officials said.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said a bus carrying 15 personnel for their morning shift came under attack at 4.25 am near the Chaddha camp in Sunjwan area, reported news agency PTI.
A senior official of the paramilitary force said the terrorists fired at the bus and lobbed grenades, killing Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) S P Patil and injuring two other occupants of the bus.
The force retaliated effectively, the officer said.
In the ensuing operation, two terrorists were killed, a police officer said.