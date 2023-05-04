Two dead, five injured in Ramban hotel blaze

Ramban,May 04: Two persons died and five were injured in a fire at a hotel in Sanasar area of Ramban.

District Magistrate Ramban has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter.

Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that fire broke out at in Hotel Maa Shanti in Sanasar tourist resort in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. In the incident, two people lost their lives while five people were evacuated in injured condition.