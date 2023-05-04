Jammu

Two dead, five injured in Ramban hotel blaze

A magisterial probe has been ordered
GK Web Desk

Ramban,May 04: Two  persons died and five were injured in a fire at a hotel in Sanasar area of Ramban.

District Magistrate Ramban has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter. 

Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that fire broke out at  in Hotel Maa  Shanti in Sanasar tourist resort in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. In the incident, two people lost their lives while five people were evacuated in injured condition.

Officials said that a fire fighting operation was launched after the incident.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ramban has ordered an inquiry into the incident with Additional District Magistrate (Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramban) as its head.

Tehsildar Batote as well as Assistant Director Fire and Emergency Services Ramban will assist the inquiry officer, District Magistrate said. 

