Two persons injured in gas cylinder blast in Udhampur

A gas cylinder that was being used for welding exploded causing the injuries
Udhampur July 28: Two persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast in a welding workshop in Sangoor area of Udhampur district on Friday. The injured have been identified as Rajinder Kumar of Panchari and Gugi Kumar of Panjgrain.

The incident took place today morning  when the two men were engaged in  welding work  in the workshop. A gas cylinder that was being used for welding exploded, causing the two men to sustain burn injuries.

They were immediately rushed to the Associated Government Medical Hospital in Udhampur, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of both men is said to be stable.

Police have registered a case in the matter and are investigating the cause of the blast.

