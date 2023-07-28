Two persons injured in gas cylinder blast in Udhampur

Udhampur July 28: Two persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast in a welding workshop in Sangoor area of Udhampur district on Friday. The injured have been identified as Rajinder Kumar of Panchari and Gugi Kumar of Panjgrain.

The incident took place today morning when the two men were engaged in welding work in the workshop. A gas cylinder that was being used for welding exploded, causing the two men to sustain burn injuries.