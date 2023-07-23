Two persons rescued as landslide hits gypsum mine in Ramban

Banihal, July 23: Two persons and at-least as many vehicles were trapped on Sunday after coming under a landslide at a gypsum mine at Haroog area of Dharamkund, aound 26 kilometres from Ramban. Both persons were rescued.
Officials said that police , SDRF and civil QRT Ramban volunteers have launched a rescue operation. A police official said both the trapped persons were rescued in injured condition.
The injured have been identified as Ajaz Ahmed son of Mohammad Sharief Katoch resident of Bhathan Ghandri Ramban (JCB opreter) and
Anil Singh (Tipper Driver) son of Suram Chand resident of Dhar road Udhampur.
Both have been hospitalized at District Hospital Ramban