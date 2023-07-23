Jammu

Two persons rescued as landslide hits gypsum mine in Ramban

A few vehicles were trapped under the slide.
Banihal, July 23: Two persons and at-least as many vehicles were trapped on Sunday after coming under a landslide at a gypsum mine at Haroog area of Dharamkund, aound 26 kilometres from  Ramban. Both persons were rescued. 

Officials said that police , SDRF and civil QRT Ramban volunteers have launched a rescue  operation. A police official said both the trapped persons were rescued in injured condition.

The injured have been identified as Ajaz Ahmed  son of  Mohammad Sharief Katoch resident of Bhathan Ghandri Ramban (JCB opreter) and 

 Anil Singh (Tipper Driver) son of  Suram Chand resident of  Dhar road Udhampur. 

Both have been hospitalized at District Hospital Ramban

