Two persons rescued as landslide hits gypsum mine in Ramban

Banihal, July 23: Two persons and at-least as many vehicles were trapped on Sunday after coming under a landslide at a gypsum mine at Haroog area of Dharamkund, aound 26 kilometres from Ramban. Both persons were rescued.

Officials said that police , SDRF and civil QRT Ramban volunteers have launched a rescue operation. A police official said both the trapped persons were rescued in injured condition.