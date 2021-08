Srinagar Aug 6: Police along with J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI) troopers on Friday recovered two pistols, five pistol magazines and 122 roounds of bullets during a search operation in Sarthian village of Rajpura in J&K's Samba district.

A police spokesperson while confirming the recovery, informed that the pistols and ammunition were concealed in a gunny bag wrapped with plastic tape.

The area falls in the jurisdiction of Police Station Ghagwal, a police spokesperson said.