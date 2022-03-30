Two police constables among five employees terminated by J&K govt

Srinagar Mar 30: The J&K govt has terminated services of five of its employees including two police constables for alleged links with militancy.
As per sources the terminated employees have been identified as Police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir from Pulwama, Computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray from Srinagar, Arshid Ahmad Das, a teacher from Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama, Police constable Shahid Hussain Rather from Baramulla and Nursing Orderly in the Health Department Sharafat Ahmad Khan from Kupwara.
The employees are believed to have been terminated under the recently invoked Article 311 of the Constitution of India "in the interest of the security of the State".
Pertinently, the J&K government in April constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to recommend the names of such employees involved in activities posing a threat to the security.