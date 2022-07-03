Two terrorists apprehended by villagers in Reasi, DGP announces Rs 2 lakh reward: police

Srinagar July 3: Police on Sunday said that two LeT terrorists were apprehended by villagers in Tuksan village in J&K's Reasi district for which DGP announced Rs 2 lakh reward for the villagers.
A cache of arms and ammunition had been recovered from the accused.
"Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in #Reasi district . Two #terrorists of LeT apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK #rifles, 7 #Grenades and a #Pistol. DGP announces #reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers, " a police spokesman said.
He identified the accused duo as Faizal Ahmed Dar son of Bashir Ahmed Dar of Pulwama and a "categorised terrorist" Talib Hussain son of Haider Shah of Rajauri.