Two youth killed, as many injured in SUV accident in J&K's Udhampur

Srinagar, Feb 5: Two persons were killed and as many were injured when a SUV they were travelling in met with an accident in Udhampur district last night, officials said on Saturday.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the accident occurred at Thanda Paddar.
Soon after the accident, all onboard persons were removed to District Hospital where Abhay, 26, of Rathian and Deevam, 23, of Udhampur were killed, the officials said.
Two injured persons identified as Harish, 24 of Udhampur and Paras, 25 of Rathian were referred to GMC jammu for advanced treatment, they added.
SSP Udhampur Dr Vinod Kumar confirmed to GNS the accident and subsequent casualties.
He said a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.