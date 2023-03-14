Udhampur Court awards 2 yrs imprisonment in rape attempt case

Court observed that the accused-convict has been found guilty of outraging the modesty of the prosecutrix, which is atrocious crime and is not a fit case to release the convicted-accused u/s 562 CrPC or under the Probation of Offender‘s Act. Court Considering the material on record as well as the facts and circumstances of the case, held accused guilty and convicted him for the commission of offence under section 354 RPC.