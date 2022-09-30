Udhampur ‘sticky bomb’ explosions | 6 suspects questioned by police

“We have called some people on suspicion for their questioning. The investigation is in progress and other investigating agencies are coordinating with us,” said a senior police officer wishing not to be quoted. The police officer said that the NIA team had come and they have collected some evidence for investigation purposes. Quoting sources in NIA, an officer said , “The explosion samples indicate use of ammonium nitrate although the investigation in the matter is still in progress.”“We are working in coordination as the terrorists activated their mechanism in a bid to re-fuel the terrorist activities which have died long back in the hilly districts,” the police officer added. He said that the police have some leads.“Arrests are likely in this case,” he added. However, the defence sources have ruled out the possibility of reactivation of the militancy and claimed that the army is alert and there is nothing to worry with regard to the security arrangements.