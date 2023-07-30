‘UGC appreciates JU’s innovative initiatives’

It added that UGC Chairman, Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and UGC Secretary, Prof Manish R Joshi visited the exhibition stall of University of Jammu during Akhil Bhartiya Siksha Samagam 2023 at IECC Pragati Maidan, New Delhi . They appreciated the innovative initiative, - Design Your Degree Program, recently launched by University of Jammu. Many eminent academicians, administrators, including Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Prof Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Lucknow, Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Central University of Orissa, Prof Parikshit Singh Manhas, Chairman, JK BOSE, Sh Ashok Sharma, Director, School ; members of various states' higher education departments; faculty members, industry officials; and students also appreciated the novel initiative of the university.