ULB elections | JKPCC chief asks party cadres to gear up

According to a press note, a meeting of JKPCC was held to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections besides discussing the burning issues of the people and the overall political and security scenario in the UT and the country.

The meeting took stock of the preparations for the ULB and Panchayat elections and asked the party cadres to gear up for these elections and defeat the anti people anti youth, anti students, anti farmers, BJP regime. The party sought input from various districts and blocks regarding the activities of the party.