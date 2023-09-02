ULB elections | JKPCC chief asks party cadres to gear up

Jammu, Sep 2: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President by PCC President Vikar Rasool Wani has asked his party cadres to gear up for urban local bodies (ULB) polls.
According to a press note, a meeting of JKPCC was held to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections besides discussing the burning issues of the people and the overall political and security scenario in the UT and the country.
The meeting took stock of the preparations for the ULB and Panchayat elections and asked the party cadres to gear up for these elections and defeat the anti people anti youth, anti students, anti farmers, BJP regime. The party sought input from various districts and blocks regarding the activities of the party.
The JKPCC Chief lashed out at those parties who have been exploiting the sentiments of the people on various emotional issues for vote bank politics but utterly failed to deliver on their commitments, causing great unrest in different regions and sections of the society. The people must identify such political parties and reject them being their worst enemies and responsible for the mistrust and unrest amongst the people, he added.