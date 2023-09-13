ULB polls | Clear wave visible in favour of BJP: Ravinder Raina

Threadbare discussions were held to formulate an effective strategy for rewriting history of winning the ULB elections.Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, said that the coming days are very crucial for the party as the elections for ULBs are around the corner and the party cadre has to devote more time to ensure the thumping majority of BJP candidates. He said that like other states and UTs, Jammu and Kashmir too has witnessed unprecedented development at all levels besides numerous welfare schemes for the socio-economic upliftment of the poor and the needy.“As for the Jammu city, the JMC Corporators of the BJP have worked tirelessly to give facelift to their respective wards and today, the city has become an attractive place.,”he said.