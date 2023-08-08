Unaddressed wrongs to be addressed: Kavinder

Various visiting people and deputations shared their day-to-day problems related to various departments under UT administration, which were taken up with the higher officials by the senior BJP leaders for appropriate and early action, the press release said.

Kavinder Gupta, while addressing a Kashmiri deputation, said that every unaddressed issue would be addressed appropriately soon. He said that propagators of the hate crimes would not be spared, as there is no space for such narrow thinking in the modern world. He also accused earlier governments run by congress, NC and PDP for fanning out the differences in the society to feed on their volatile emotions and misuse their sentiments. He hailed SIA, for opening up Retired Session Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case. People who are privy to any sort of information related to his murder should come forward to share the same. Their identity has been promised to be kept secret, the BJP leader said.