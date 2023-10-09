Union minister visits border outposts, takes stock of govt schemes

Samba, Oct 9: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, embarked on a significant public outreach visit to Samba district as part of Union Government’s ongoing efforts of connecting with people at grassroots level besides assessing government initiatives.
During her visit, Meenakshi Lekhi conducted a thorough review of various government departments with focus on understanding their performance and impact on local community.
She initiated her visit with a tour to the historic Bamuchak Temple in Ramgarh. She inspected the ongoing restoration works being executed there. She underlined the importance of preserving region’s rich cultural heritage and legacy.
Union Minister met with the PRI members including DDC members, BDC members, Sarpanchs, Panchs and prominent members of the local community.
The PRIs commended the government for its developmental works and took the opportunity to raise important issues before the Union Minister for resolution.
Continuing her tour, Meenakshi Lekhi paid obeisance at the revered Baba Chamliyal Shrine in Ramgarh. She also visited various border outposts in Ramgarh area.
On the occasion, she also distributed sanction letters among the beneficiaries of different government schemes.
Meenakshi Lekhi also met a delegation of PRI members comprising DDC members, BDC members, Sarpanchs, Panchs and prominent members of local community from Ramgarh area.
She flagged off the “Meri Jaati Mera Desh Yatra” from the border block of Ramgarh, Samba, paying homage to the martyrs who had made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
Union Minister appreciated the progress made in the border regions and commended the efforts undertaken by the district administration to advance development initiatives. She emphasized that “Yahan Se Bharat shuru hota hai khatam nahi hota,” signifying the significance of border areas. She stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Border Samriddhi” would be realised in all it’s forms.
She emphasised the need to promote calico printing and bamboo usage in the region. She further praised the accelerated pace of development in J&K since 2014.
DDC Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma, DDC Vice Chairman, Balwan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Abhishek Sharma and other senior officers were present during the outreach programme.