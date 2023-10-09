Union minister visits border outposts, takes stock of govt schemes

During her visit, Meenakshi Lekhi conducted a thorough review of various government departments with focus on understanding their performance and impact on local community.

She initiated her visit with a tour to the historic Bamuchak Temple in Ramgarh. She inspected the ongoing restoration works being executed there. She underlined the importance of preserving region’s rich cultural heritage and legacy.

Union Minister met with the PRI members including DDC members, BDC members, Sarpanchs, Panchs and prominent members of the local community.