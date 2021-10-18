Union MoS Karandlaje visits Kathua

The Union MoS e-inaugurated various projects of Public Works Departments( R&B) costing Rs 519.50 lakh, laid e-foundation stones of different projects under JJM worth Rs 198.2 lakh. She also inaugurated Pasteurized Compost Unit under Trikuta Mushroom Corridor Project, Burmal coming up at the cost of Rs 46.94 lacs to boost Mushroom Production in the district.

The Union minister gave away farming equipment, tractors, thrashers, combined harvesters, laser levelers to farmers besides LadliBeti passbooks, and adolescent kits to ICDS beneficiaries.

The Union MoS said the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to uplift the agriculture community by providing financial as well as technological support under various schemes run by the central government.

She said the government has infused Rs 1,31,000 crore to boost Agriculture and allied sectors with special emphasis on becoming export oriented economy as India has tremendous potential to satiate global demand.

While highlighting the achievements of India in the Agriculture sector, the minister said that India is making remarkable progress in this field which has further improved our ranking in terms of exporting agriculture based products and now stands at 9th position globally.