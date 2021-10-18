Union MoSKhuba concludes Reasi tour

BhagwanthKhuba interacted with District Officers Reasi and inquired about the achievement status report of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and initiatives going on in the district.

The minister visited District Hospital Reasi where he launched Plastic waste collection/segregation disposal programme in all Health Institution of the district. Shri Khuba also inspected the Oxygen Generation Plant at District Hospital.

BhagwanthKhuba appreciated the staff of District Hospital Reasi and lauded them for their performance specially during COVID-19 pandemic and achievements in Vaccination.

At the material recovery facility center, various methods of the source segregation as well as secondary segregation of waste were demonstrated by Municipality workers, the Minister appreciated the sanitation workers for their tireless efforts in keeping the district clean and urged upon them to continue their efforts in this regard.

In his address, BhagwanthKhuba said that the Central Government is committed to ensure transparency and accountability in its functioning that are necessary for a democratic and participative governance, as they help in building trust and improve the real impact of schemes.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction regarding the efforts of the District Administration for providing welfare services to uplift the morale and enthusiasm of the beneficiaries and meritorious students by organizing Scholarship mela.