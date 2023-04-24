Union Secretary DDWS reviews Jal Jeevan, Swachh Bharat mission

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra; Union Additional Secretary and MD National Jal Jeevan Mission, Vikas Sheel and Union Joint Secretary and MD Swachh Bharat Mission, Jitendra Srivastava.

The meeting had detailed discussion on various topics related to sanitation including management, disposal and repurposing of cattle dung under the GOBARdhan scheme. The UT officers briefed about house-to-house garbage collection and solid waste segregation at village level to elevate their tag from Open Defecation Free (ODF) to ODF Plus by the end of 2023-24. Furthermore, it was highlighted that plastic waste needs to be segregated, shredded and packed in the form of bales for scientific disposal.