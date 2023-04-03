Union Secy hails e-transformation of J&K’s Public Distribution System

Interacting with the officers of the FCS&CA Department here today, the Union Secretary hailed the commendable efforts made by the Department to make the Public Distribution System hassle-free and at the same time stressed the need for immediate integration of e-Pos with the Weighing Scale.

He asked the Department to build adequate capacity and be ready for implementation of Route Optimization Plans as and when the same are notified by the Government of India and also urging for effective participation in Smart PDS when the same is rolled out by the Government of India.