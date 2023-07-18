Unite to attain constitutional rights: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, July 18: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Tuesday, called for unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir to attain the constitutional rights.
According to a press release, he was addressing a function, organised by the party's Other Backward Classes (OBCs) wing in Jammu. During the event, several youths from the OBC joined Apni Party in presence of Bukhari and Provincial President Manjit Singh.
"We, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of our caste, creed, political ideologies, or regional and religious identities, must come together to attain the social, economic, and political rights guaranteed to us by the constitution of the country," Bukhari said. He added that Apni Party is exceptional in terms of having its footprint equally in all the regions and sub-regions across the Union Territory (UT). “This party unites people on a common agenda, which is striving for the social, economic, and political empowerment of the people of this region, " Bukhari said.
He appealed to everyone to unite for the protection of constitutional rights. Apni Party President said, "We ought to be aware of the rights that we are eligible for according to the constitution. We must also have the courage and will to raise our voices unanimously to attain these rights. This is not the time to dwell on differences of caste, creed, regional or sub-regional identities, religious beliefs, or political ideologies. Instead, this is the time for complete unity to safeguard our social, economic, and political rights."
"We are human beings belonging to this land. Our religious, ethnic, and geographical identities are secondary. Thus, we must focus on raising our standard of living, as we all equally desire a dignified life. The secondary differences can be sorted out later," Bukhari added.
Apni Party President reaffirmed his position on the rights of Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other marginalised communities, and said, "Apni Party strongly supports the legitimate demands of these marginalised sections, including the implementation of a 27 percent reservation for OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir."
He suggested that August 5 would be an appropriate day to highlight the 27 percent reservation for OBCs, as the central government claims that on this day in 2019, a way was paved for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be on par with the people in the rest of the country. He said, "At this moment, let us not discuss how J&K's political rights were snatched on August 5, 2019. Instead, we would demand that if the actions of August 5 were meant to liberate the people of J&K and pave the way for their enduring development, as the government claims, then let the people of the UT have the same rights that people in the rest of the country have. The 27 percent reservation for the OBCs also falls into this category."