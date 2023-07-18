Unite to attain constitutional rights: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press release, he was addressing a function, organised by the party's Other Backward Classes (OBCs) wing in Jammu. During the event, several youths from the OBC joined Apni Party in presence of Bukhari and Provincial President Manjit Singh.

"We, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of our caste, creed, political ideologies, or regional and religious identities, must come together to attain the social, economic, and political rights guaranteed to us by the constitution of the country," Bukhari said. He added that Apni Party is exceptional in terms of having its footprint equally in all the regions and sub-regions across the Union Territory (UT). “This party unites people on a common agenda, which is striving for the social, economic, and political empowerment of the people of this region, " Bukhari said.