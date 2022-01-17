Universal health insurance PMJAY SEHAT scheme provides ray of hope to ailing poor across J&K

Narrating her ordeals, she said a few months back a fatal road accident landed her in the hospital with a fractured leg. The mishap shook her whole family as they knew they could not bear the treatment cost.

“The doctors at the hospital said that the estimated cost of the treatment was around Rs 50 thousand. My husband is a tailor and it was beyond his reach to meet the expenses,” Jyoti said as tears rolled down her eyes.