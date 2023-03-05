University of Jammu bags 1st Prize in Hackathon 1.0

Jammu, Mar 5: CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu organised Hackathon 1.0 competition as a part of National Science Day 2023 for empowering, promoting and strengthening biotech-based Startup Ecosystem and Skill Development in the youth of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
As per the statement, more than 30 teams participated from all over J&K with startup ideas which could bring a promising product/technology to the market.
One among these was the team from Department of Botany, University of Jammu. All the participants gave an innovative pitch to their respective business ideas. All were felicitated with appreciation certificates and trophies.
The team of the Department of Botany, University of Jammu bagged 1st prize in the competition held on the premises of CSIR-IIIM Jammu.
The idea was a novel invention from the NMHS Project “Database development on diversity and indigenous knowledge on mushrooms toward their cultivation and conservation in the trans-Himalayan district of Kargil” whose Principal Investigator is Prof. Yash Pal Sharma.