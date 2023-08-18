Unnerved Pak, Kashmiri leaders sabotaging normalcy in Valley: Rana

Jammu, Aug 18: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today lashed out at Pakistan and some Kashmiri leaders, trying to sabotage peaceful atmosphere, by sending a misleading message across the country on normalcy in the Valley to push forward the agenda of the terror-secessionist ecosystem.
According to a press note, he said Pakistan’s latest move to appoint Mishaal Hussain Malik as Human Rights Minister hailed by certain Kashmiri leaders is an indication to slate the Kashmir sabotage plan across. But they forget that New Delhi is a New Delhi of New India which will not only fail all their attempts but teach them a lesson on their soil if need arises, he added.