Unscheduled power cuts trigger protests in Akhnoor

Jammu, Apr 29: The residents of Akhnoor on Friday protested against the unscheduled power cuts which are extending up to 15 hours in a day.
The locals blocked the road and protested against the PDD and shortage of drinking water supply following power cuts.
“We are not getting electricity supply and it has adversely affected the drinking water supply in most of the areas. The power cuts have extended up to 15 hours and it has affected normal life,” said the protesters who burned the effigy of the PDD department to express their anguish against the power cuts.
The protesters were shouting slogans against the PDD. Later, they dispersed peacefully with a warning that if the existing power scenario is not improved, they will be compelled to come on the roads again.
Meanwhile, similar protests were also reported from some other areas against the power cuts. People in Samba have also complained about unscheduled electricity cuts which has affected normal life and business.