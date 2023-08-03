UP man’s murder case solved, 3 arrested in Akhnoor: Police

A spokesman of Police said that Police solved a murder case with the arrest of three persons in Akhnoor.

Police said that they solved the murder case of Mumtaz Ansari, son of Raza Din Ansari of Gorakhpur UP at present Makara area of Akhnoor.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that an information was received at Police Post Chowki Choura regarding the murder of a person and on this Police detained 12 suspects for questioning and during further questioning three accused persons confessed to their involvement.