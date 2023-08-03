UP man’s murder case solved, 3 arrested in Akhnoor: Police

Jammu, Aug 3: Three persons were arrested in a murder case in Akhnoor on Thursday, Police said.
A spokesman of Police said that Police solved a murder case with the arrest of three persons in Akhnoor.
Police said that they solved the murder case of Mumtaz Ansari, son of Raza Din Ansari of Gorakhpur UP at present Makara area of Akhnoor.
SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that an information was received at Police Post Chowki Choura regarding the murder of a person and on this Police detained 12 suspects for questioning and during further questioning three accused persons confessed to their involvement.
A case FIR No 222 of 2023 under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC Act was registered at Police Station Akhnoor and the accused persons were arrested.
The arrested persons have been identified as Ravi Kumar of Madhya Pradesh; Davinder Kumar of Devi Nager and Pawan Kumar of Reasi.
A knife was also recovered from the accused Ravi Kumar.
The three accused were staying in the house of Suresh Kumar of Makara who has also been booked in violation of District Magistrate’s order regarding tenant verification.