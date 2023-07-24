Upcoming ULB polls | Kavinder asks councillors to proactively prepare

Jammu, July 24: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta today convened a meeting of BJP Councillors at RS Pura to rally the party cadre for the forthcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in the Union Territory.
According to a press release, during the meeting, Kavinder Gupta urged the party workers to actively engage with the people of their respective areas and effectively communicate the significant achievements of the Modi Government. He referred to the last nine years of the Modi rule as a "golden period" for the country, highlighting the unprecedented strides made in various sectors that have positively impacted the lives of millions.