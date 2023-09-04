Upgradation of Khellani tunnel will open doors for development: Tarun Chugh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced upgradation of Khellani tunnel into 2-lane structure. "Uni-directional Khellani tunnel in Doda district is being upgraded into a two-lane structure on NH-244. It is part of Sudh Mahadev-Goha-Khellani-Chatroo-Khanabal which will serve as an alternate highway to Batote-Kishtwar," Union Minister for Roads and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had announced.

It is expected to shorten the distance between Doda and Kishtwar by 30 kilometres. The project will span 2.419 kilometres and fall within package 3. The cost of the project will be over Rs 431 crore.

The project is set to be completed this year.

Chugh expressed gratitude to the Union Minister, adding "Post abrogation of Article 370 the entire J&K has witnessed a dawn of peace, prosperity and development". He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government is committed to bring incredible changes in J&K and its people and will leave no stone unturned to uplift the local economy.