Urdu newspaper owner booked in cheating case in Jammu

Police said that during investigation of case FIR Number 27 of 2022 under section 10/13/39/Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Police Station Peermitha, Jammu, it has came to fore that the owner of Rah-e-Manzil, Urdu Daily News Paper, situated at Talab Khatikan, Jammu namely Mohammed Sharief Sartaj, son of Shamas-Ul-Din Rather, resident of Changa Bhalessa, Tehsil Gandoh, District Doda at present Sunjwan has been printing nearly 150-200 news papers on daily basis, but has dishonestly reflected 18000 news papers for pecuniary gain of obtaining advertisements from Information Department J&K and for certain other reasons.

On this, a case FIR Number 41/2022 U/S 420/IPC has been registered at Police Station Peermitha and investigation has been set into motion.