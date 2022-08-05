Urdu newspaper owner booked in cheating case in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 5: Police today claimed to have booked an Urdu news paper owner in a cheating case under section 420 IPC in connection with embezzlement with Information department.
Police said that during investigation of case FIR Number 27 of 2022 under section 10/13/39/Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Police Station Peermitha, Jammu, it has came to fore that the owner of Rah-e-Manzil, Urdu Daily News Paper, situated at Talab Khatikan, Jammu namely Mohammed Sharief Sartaj, son of Shamas-Ul-Din Rather, resident of Changa Bhalessa, Tehsil Gandoh, District Doda at present Sunjwan has been printing nearly 150-200 news papers on daily basis, but has dishonestly reflected 18000 news papers for pecuniary gain of obtaining advertisements from Information Department J&K and for certain other reasons.
On this, a case FIR Number 41/2022 U/S 420/IPC has been registered at Police Station Peermitha and investigation has been set into motion.
It is pertinent to mention that during investigation of the earlier case under FIR no 01 of 2007 which was lodged at Police Station City, several raids were conducted at various suspected places and relevant documents were seized in huge numbers.
After scrutinising the records, police said, a case under FIR Number 27 of 2022 under section 10/13/39/Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered and investigated by SDPO North Sharad Kalu. After further investigation certain important revelations emerged which led to the registration of the instant case.