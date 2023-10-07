USBRL project enters last leg of completion: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Oct 7: In a significant achievement, the longest tunnel at Banihal-Katra section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was nearing completion.
This was announced by the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday on social media platform ‘X’ (previously called Twitter).
“The 111-km-long final phase of USBRL #Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project from #Banihal-#Katra has entered the last leg of completion with Tunnel T-50 the longest at 12.77 km getting ready,” he wrote.
Once ready, this will connect Khari with Sumber.
Officials said that the tunnelling and track-laying work was completed. “Now furnishing work was on. As per its deadline, the USBRL project is expected to be completed by December,” engineers at the site informed.