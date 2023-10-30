USBRL Project | Major works on India’s first cable stayed rail bridge in Reasi completed

As per Northern railway officials, presently, the work related to ballast-retainer is underway and this will be followed by track-laying work very soon.

“Our bridge has almost been completed. Work on one slab was under way. For another slab, concrete work was to be completed in three stages. All three stages (concrete work) have been completed. From the other side also, a 38-meter span has been completed. Work of 96 cables and their stressing work too have been accomplished,” a senior Northern Railway official told media persons in Reasi.

“The work on the ballast-retainer follows after checking the final stressing. Presently this work (manufacturing of ballast-retainer) is underway. Once it gets completed, it will be followed by track-laying and then we can say it is ready for commencement of rail services,” he stated.