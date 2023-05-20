USBRL project | Maldives’ ministerial delegation visits Chenab bridge in Reasi

Jammu, May 20: A delegation of ministers from the Republic of Maldives has visited the highest railway bridge in the world constructed over mighty Chenab by Northern Railway, as a part of its prestigious Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
According to Northern Railway spokesperson, the delegation comprising Minister for National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, Republic of Maldives Mohamed Aslam and his deputy Minister of State for National Planning, Housing, and Infrastructure Shifaz Ali visited the Chenab bridge on May 17.
Mahjoob Shujau, Project Director, PMU, Republic of Maldives and Mohamed Jinan Saeed, Project Manager, GMC-MTL, Project Management Unit (PMU), Republic of Maldives were also part of the delegation.
Chief Administration Officer of USBRL, S P Mahi, and other senior officers of the project received the delegation and briefed them about the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link project and the superstructures on the Katra-Banihal section including the iconic Chenab bridge.
“Hailing India’s accomplishment in the construction of the Chenab bridge in difficult Himalayan geology, Mohamed Aslam said that he was “very impressed with the development the Indian Railways are bringing to the nation.” “The team also carried out a site visit of the Chenab bridge,” the spokesperson said.
As the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is nearing completion, Indian Railways is edging closer to connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the railway network.
The Chenab bridge is the highest railway bridge in the world - a structural marvel built across a gorge of river (Chenab) in the Reasi district under the USBRL project.
The strategically crucial USBRL project, aimed at connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country by train, is scheduled to be completed in February 2024.
Recently General Manager (GM) Northern Railways Shobhan Chaudhuri in his maiden press conference in New Delhi, after joining (as GM Northern Railway) in April 2023, announced that most of the work on the project was complete except two tunneling works of 200 m in two tunnels.
“The project is destined for completion in February 2024 as announced by the Minister of Railways on his visit to Chenab bridge,” Chaudhuri had said.