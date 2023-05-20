USBRL project | Maldives’ ministerial delegation visits Chenab bridge in Reasi

According to Northern Railway spokesperson, the delegation comprising Minister for National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, Republic of Maldives Mohamed Aslam and his deputy Minister of State for National Planning, Housing, and Infrastructure Shifaz Ali visited the Chenab bridge on May 17.

Mahjoob Shujau, Project Director, PMU, Republic of Maldives and Mohamed Jinan Saeed, Project Manager, GMC-MTL, Project Management Unit (PMU), Republic of Maldives were also part of the delegation.